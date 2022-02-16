ñol

American Airlines Plans To Expand Embraer Fleet With $160.2M Order

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2022 6:14 AM | 1 min read
  • American Airlines Group Inc AAL signed a firm order with Embraer SA ERJ for three new E175s, which will be delivered this year.
  • The contract value is $160.2 million at current list prices and will be included in Embraer's 4Q21 backlog.
  • The aircraft will be operated by American's wholly-owned subsidiary, Envoy Air, growing Envoy's fleet of E175s to over 100 aircraft by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $15.35 and AAL up by 0.05% at $18.85 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

