 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marketing Expert Josh Snow: Mentor On Going Public's Latest Episode
Jad Malaeb  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 15, 2022 4:07pm   Comments
Share:
Marketing Expert Josh Snow: Mentor On Going Public's Latest Episode

Photo by Merakist on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Piggy-backing off its previous episodes, “Going Public” has introduced another exciting mentor in the fifth episode of the click-to-invest television series. 

Josh Snow, founder and CEO of oral care company Snow, joins Jeff Hoffman and Jamie Schmidt as the latest mentor on “Going Public.” If you’ve ever seen Chris Pratt, Amanda Cerny or Ellen DeGenerous touting a teeth-whitening product, you’ve likely seen Snow’s work in action. Snow’s marketing efforts have given his product the nickname of the Apple Inc. of Oral Care. 

Snow, who turned his company into a reported nine-figure direct-to-consumer enterprise, is now meeting with “Going Public’s” founders to help them scale their businesses. In this episode, he discusses the benefit influencer marketing could have on the sales of Hammitt, a luxury handbag maker, and outlines which customer loyalty and retention strategies could take skin-care provider PROVEN to the next level. 

Meanwhile, the CEO of NGT Academy, a cybersecurity training innovator, meets with billionaire Burch to discuss a potential funding opportunity, and Bob Vanech, CFO of music-streaming platform TREBEL, reflects on his humble beginnings and how he became a serial entrepreneur starting from his college dorm room. 

More Highlights of Episode 5: 

  • Hammitt, which turned $3.5 million in funding into $30 million in sales, premiers its investor presentation and opens the door for retail investors here
  • TREBEL showcases its global presence and opens the door for retail investors here
  • Burch tells NGT: “What you’re doing for young people’s lives is amazing.” Will he follow through with an investment? 
  • “We get a lot of emails from customers who say, ‘You’ve changed my life,’” PROVEN’s co-founders say. 

To learn more about the companies and how they fared in the latest episode of “Going Public,” click here. 

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Xpeng, Disney, Apple, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia And More
World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
An Apple Union? Store Employees Protest Over Pay 'That Is Not Keeping Pace With Inflation'
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 18, 2022: DraftKings, GameStop, Roku And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Going Public Partner ContentNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com