Marketing Expert Josh Snow: Mentor On Going Public's Latest Episode

Piggy-backing off its previous episodes, “Going Public” has introduced another exciting mentor in the fifth episode of the click-to-invest television series.

Josh Snow, founder and CEO of oral care company Snow, joins Jeff Hoffman and Jamie Schmidt as the latest mentor on “Going Public.” If you’ve ever seen Chris Pratt, Amanda Cerny or Ellen DeGenerous touting a teeth-whitening product, you’ve likely seen Snow’s work in action. Snow’s marketing efforts have given his product the nickname of the Apple Inc. of Oral Care.

Snow, who turned his company into a reported nine-figure direct-to-consumer enterprise, is now meeting with “Going Public’s” founders to help them scale their businesses. In this episode, he discusses the benefit influencer marketing could have on the sales of Hammitt, a luxury handbag maker, and outlines which customer loyalty and retention strategies could take skin-care provider PROVEN to the next level.

Meanwhile, the CEO of NGT Academy, a cybersecurity training innovator, meets with billionaire Burch to discuss a potential funding opportunity, and Bob Vanech, CFO of music-streaming platform TREBEL, reflects on his humble beginnings and how he became a serial entrepreneur starting from his college dorm room.

More Highlights of Episode 5:

Hammitt, which turned $3.5 million in funding into $30 million in sales, premiers its investor presentation and opens the door for retail investors here.

TREBEL showcases its global presence and opens the door for retail investors here.

Burch tells NGT: “What you’re doing for young people’s lives is amazing.” Will he follow through with an investment?

“We get a lot of emails from customers who say, ‘You’ve changed my life,’” PROVEN’s co-founders say.

To learn more about the companies and how they fared in the latest episode of “Going Public,” click here.

