Alphabet's Drone Delivery Unit Promotes CTO To CEO Role
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Wing unit promoted its longtime CTO to the CEO role.
- Wing seeks to expand its drone delivery operations rapidly, including the Dallas suburbs.
- Adam Woodworth replaced James Ryan Burgess as the CEO, who stepped aside from most of his duties following a health issue. Burgess will remain an adviser to the company.
- He is recovering from an undisclosed health issue but opted not to return to his job.
- Wing calls itself the world's largest residential drone delivery service, Bloomberg reports. In the first six weeks of this year, Wing claimed 25,000 deliveries by drone, a 10-fold increase over the same period last year.
- Wing looks to expand soon to a Walgreens in suburban Dallas after testing deliveries in Christiansburg, Virginia, and Finland.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.53% at $2,720.28 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media Best of Benzinga