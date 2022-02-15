 Skip to main content

Alphabet's Drone Delivery Unit Promotes CTO To CEO Role
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 2:42pm   Comments

  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Wing unit promoted its longtime CTO to the CEO role. 
  • Wing seeks to expand its drone delivery operations rapidly, including the Dallas suburbs.
  • Adam Woodworth replaced James Ryan Burgess as the CEO, who stepped aside from most of his duties following a health issue. Burgess will remain an adviser to the company. 
  • He is recovering from an undisclosed health issue but opted not to return to his job. 
  • Wing calls itself the world's largest residential drone delivery service, Bloomberg reports. In the first six weeks of this year, Wing claimed 25,000 deliveries by drone, a 10-fold increase over the same period last year. 
  • Wing looks to expand soon to a Walgreens in suburban Dallas after testing deliveries in Christiansburg, Virginia, and Finland.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.53% at $2,720.28 on the last check Tuesday.

