Berkshire Hathaway Bought $1B Worth Activision Blizzard Stock Before Microsoft Lapped It Up
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) purchased ~$1 billion worth of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) in Q4, before Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquired the video-game publisher for $68.7 billion, CNBC reports.
- Berkshire owns 14.66 million shares valued at $975 million as of the end of 2021.
- Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard in mid-January for $95 per share.
- Berkshire will make a good profit subject to Microsoft closing the deal.
- Activision shares got hammered in the fourth quarter following allegations of sexist culture and pay discrimination between men and women.
- Activision delayed the releases of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 and suffered disappointing reviews of its new game, Call of Duty: Vanguard.
- Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO and board member of Microsoft and Berkshire, is a longtime friend of Buffett.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 0.36% at $81.50 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
