Berkshire Hathaway Bought $1B Worth Activision Blizzard Stock Before Microsoft Lapped It Up
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-Bpurchased ~$1 billion worth of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) in Q4, before Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquired the video-game publisher for $68.7 billion, CNBC reports.

  • Berkshire owns 14.66 million shares valued at $975 million as of the end of 2021.
  • Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard in mid-January for $95 per share.
  • Berkshire will make a good profit subject to Microsoft closing the deal.
  • Related Content: Microsoft To Acquire Activision In $68.7B Deal: What Investors Need To Know
  • Activision shares got hammered in the fourth quarter following allegations of sexist culture and pay discrimination between men and women.
  • Activision delayed the releases of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 and suffered disappointing reviews of its new game, Call of Duty: Vanguard.
  • Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO and board member of Microsoft and Berkshire, is a longtime friend of Buffett.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 0.36% at $81.50 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

