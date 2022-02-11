5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.68 DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 2.27 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 6.15 New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) - P/E: 8.0 China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) - P/E: 4.57

Seneca Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at 2.14, which has increased by 63.36% compared to Q2, which was 1.31. DAVIDsTEA looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.06, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, Ingles Markets reported earnings per share at 3.48, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 3.78. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.76%, which has decreased by 0.25% from 1.01% in the previous quarter.

New Oriental Education's earnings per share for Q4 sits at -0.03, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.1. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.0%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.0% last quarter.

China Online Education Gr's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.13, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.05.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.