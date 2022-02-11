 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

23 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 6:40am   Comments
Share:
23 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

 

  • Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD) rose 321% to $15.64 in pre-market trading. Modular Medical, on Thursday, reported pricing of $15 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) shares rose 23.4% to $6.11 in pre-market trading. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 16.8% to $0.47 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical was recently granted US patent for 'a support catheter for use supporting a liquid core ablation catheter.'
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 14.2% to $2.33 in pre-market trading as the company issued an update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in the United States.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 13.3% to $54.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc.  (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 12.3% to $8.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. 
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares rose 10% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Thursday.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 9.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) rose 9% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping over 5% on Thursday.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd  (NASDAQ: TKLF) rose 8.4% to $3.35 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Thursday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.  (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 6% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Kaival Brands recently won judicial stay of FDA's marketing denial order.
  • HubSpot, Inc.  (NYSE: HUBS) shares rose 5.7% to $565.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter.
  • Expedia Group, Inc.  (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 4.1% to $205.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Also check out this: American Express And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Losers

  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares fell 33.2% to $0.3980 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $20 million public offering.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares fell 29.6% to $0.4650 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
  • Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) fell 21% to $16.77 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares fell 13.4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 12.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Thursday. Hudson Capital merger partner Freigght App sees FY22 sales to be no less than $40 million.
  • Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) fell 11.2% to $64.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares fell 9.8% to $52.92 in pre-market trading. Affirm reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 9% to $0.3812 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 17, 2022.
  • BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) fell 8.2% to $14.36 in pre-market trading.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 7% to $4.02 in pre-market trading. IronNet shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.

 

Also check out this: Insiders Buy Over $43M Of 4 Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MODD)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 13-19): Agios FDA Meeting, Avenue Adcom, Earnings And More
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com