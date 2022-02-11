23 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD) rose 321% to $15.64 in pre-market trading. Modular Medical, on Thursday, reported pricing of $15 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) shares rose 23.4% to $6.11 in pre-market trading. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 16.8% to $0.47 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical was recently granted US patent for 'a support catheter for use supporting a liquid core ablation catheter.'

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 14.2% to $2.33 in pre-market trading as the company issued an update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in the United States.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 13.3% to $54.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 12.3% to $8.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares rose 10% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Thursday.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 9.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) rose 9% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping over 5% on Thursday.

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) rose 8.4% to $3.35 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Thursday.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 6% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Kaival Brands recently won judicial stay of FDA's marketing denial order.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) shares rose 5.7% to $565.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 4.1% to $205.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.

Losers

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares fell 33.2% to $0.3980 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $20 million public offering.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares fell 29.6% to $0.4650 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) fell 21% to $16.77 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares fell 13.4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 12.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Thursday. Hudson Capital merger partner Freigght App sees FY22 sales to be no less than $40 million.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) fell 11.2% to $64.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares fell 9.8% to $52.92 in pre-market trading. Affirm reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 9% to $0.3812 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 17, 2022.

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) fell 8.2% to $14.36 in pre-market trading.

IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 7% to $4.02 in pre-market trading. IronNet shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.

