WynnBET Online Sportsbook Launches In Louisiana
- Wynn Resorts Limited’s (NASDAQ: WYNN) online betting app, WynnBET, said its online sports betting platform is live in the state of Louisiana.
- For players that are existing Wynn Rewards members, they will be able to connect their Wynn Rewards accounts to WynnBET after completing registration with WynnBET.
- Louisiana patrons will be able to take advantage of a new player offer, Bet $10 Win $200.
- Louisiana is the ninth state in which WynnBET is currently live.
- Price Action: WYNN shares closed higher by 0.42% at $94.18 on Thursday.
