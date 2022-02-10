 Skip to main content

WynnBET Online Sportsbook Launches In Louisiana
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 4:43pm   Comments

  • Wynn Resorts Limited’s (NASDAQ: WYNN) online betting app, WynnBET, said its online sports betting platform is live in the state of Louisiana
  • For players that are existing Wynn Rewards members, they will be able to connect their Wynn Rewards accounts to WynnBET after completing registration with WynnBET.
  • Louisiana patrons will be able to take advantage of a new player offer, Bet $10 Win $200.
  • Louisiana is the ninth state in which WynnBET is currently live.
  • Price Action: WYNN shares closed higher by 0.42% at $94.18 on Thursday.

