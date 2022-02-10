 Skip to main content

Facebook Parent Meta Capitalizes On Super Bowl Ad To Promote Metaverse
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 3:43pm   Comments
  • Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Super Bowl ad looks to sell the metaverse promise and its virtual-reality headsets with the help of an out-of-work animatronic singing dog, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The commercial that the Meta aims to run during the game features the company's Quest 2 headset, which sells for at least $299. 
  • The ad depicts an animatronic band with a steady gig at a Chuck E. Cheese-style arcade restaurant called Questy's, WSJ noted.
  • Related Content: Here's How Alibaba Is Capitalizing To Promote 2022 Beijing Olympics
  • Shares in Meta plunged last week after it reported a sharper-than-expected decline in profits and a dismal outlook in its first earnings report since CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the shift and dropped the Facebook Inc name.
  • Zuckerberg disclosed Meta's focus on hardware and software needed to build an "immersive, embodied internet that enables better digital social experiences than anything that exists today." 
  • Meta looks to release a "high-end" virtual-reality headset later this year, and it is also working on augmented-reality glasses, he said.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.91% at $227.52 on the last check Thursday.

