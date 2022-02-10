Facebook Parent Meta Capitalizes On Super Bowl Ad To Promote Metaverse
- Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Super Bowl ad looks to sell the metaverse promise and its virtual-reality headsets with the help of an out-of-work animatronic singing dog, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The commercial that the Meta aims to run during the game features the company's Quest 2 headset, which sells for at least $299.
- The ad depicts an animatronic band with a steady gig at a Chuck E. Cheese-style arcade restaurant called Questy's, WSJ noted.
- Related Content: Here's How Alibaba Is Capitalizing To Promote 2022 Beijing Olympics
- Shares in Meta plunged last week after it reported a sharper-than-expected decline in profits and a dismal outlook in its first earnings report since CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the shift and dropped the Facebook Inc name.
- Zuckerberg disclosed Meta's focus on hardware and software needed to build an "immersive, embodied internet that enables better digital social experiences than anything that exists today."
- Meta looks to release a "high-end" virtual-reality headset later this year, and it is also working on augmented-reality glasses, he said.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.91% at $227.52 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga