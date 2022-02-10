 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xpeng Expands In Europe Through Partnerships In Sweden, Netherland
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
Xpeng Expands In Europe Through Partnerships In Sweden, Netherland
  • Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) said it has entered into strategic partnerships in the Netherlands and Sweden to self-operate experiencing retail stores in Europe.
  • The company signed the agreement with Emil Frey Nederland NV (Emil Frey) in the Netherlands and with the automobile dealer, Bilia in Sweden.
  • Xpeng plans to open its retail experience store in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands near The Hague in March 2022.
  • The company plans to build its European presence with a combination of self-operated retail stores alongside its local agency partners’ retail and service network.
  • “Our global journey starts from Europe, propelled by our commitment to increasing smart EV penetration,” said CEO He Xiaopeng.
  • Price Action: XPEV shares closed lower by 4.46% at $38.92 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Why Alibaba, Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Striking Major Gains In Hong Kong Today
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $3.2M In This Chinese Tesla Rival
Tesla Expands Supercharger Access To All Companies' EVs In Netherlands, With Plan For Further Expansion In Europe
Tesla's January Sales In China Slip Back From December's Record: What Investors Need to Know
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Follows Nio, Xpeng In Filing For Metaverse Trademark: Report
Why Fitch Sees Tesla As A Major Competitor To Its Own Battery Supplier CATL
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com