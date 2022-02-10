Xpeng Expands In Europe Through Partnerships In Sweden, Netherland
- Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) said it has entered into strategic partnerships in the Netherlands and Sweden to self-operate experiencing retail stores in Europe.
- The company signed the agreement with Emil Frey Nederland NV (Emil Frey) in the Netherlands and with the automobile dealer, Bilia in Sweden.
- Xpeng plans to open its retail experience store in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands near The Hague in March 2022.
- The company plans to build its European presence with a combination of self-operated retail stores alongside its local agency partners’ retail and service network.
- “Our global journey starts from Europe, propelled by our commitment to increasing smart EV penetration,” said CEO He Xiaopeng.
- Price Action: XPEV shares closed lower by 4.46% at $38.92 on Thursday.
