5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) - P/E: 9.1 Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) - P/E: 3.3 PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) - P/E: 6.11 Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) - P/E: 3.58 YPF (NYSE:YPF) - P/E: 8.61

Flex LNG saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.29 in Q2 to 0.6 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 13.27%, which has increased by 2.59% from 10.68% in the previous quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.24, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.2. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.0%, which has increased by 4.95% from 6.05% last quarter.

PBF Logistics saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.58 in Q3 to 0.67 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.75%, which has decreased by 0.4% from 9.15% last quarter.

Barnwell Industries's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.16, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.59. YPF's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.59, whereas in Q2, they were at -1.27. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.48% from 0.52% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.