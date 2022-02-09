Read What Makes Daiwa Bullish On AMD
- Daiwa analyst Louis Miscioscia upgraded Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) to Buy from Outperform with a price target of $150, up from $140. The price target implies an upside of 14.7%.
- The analyst cites the recent pullback in the shares for the upgrade.
- In addition, AMD's prospects are "looking good" for 2022 and 2023, Miscioscia tells investors in a research note.
- The is seeing "firm orders and good visibility" in cloud demand for both internal applications and more instances, says the analyst.
- Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 3.30% at $132.50 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for AMD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Daiwa Capital
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
