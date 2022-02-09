 Skip to main content

Read What Makes Daiwa Bullish On AMD
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 3:44pm   Comments
  • Daiwa analyst Louis Miscioscia upgraded Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMDto Buy from Outperform with a price target of $150, up from $140. The price target implies an upside of 14.7%.
  • The analyst cites the recent pullback in the shares for the upgrade. 
  • In addition, AMD's prospects are "looking good" for 2022 and 2023, Miscioscia tells investors in a research note. 
  • The is seeing "firm orders and good visibility" in cloud demand for both internal applications and more instances, says the analyst.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 3.30% at $132.50 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesOutperformBuy
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

