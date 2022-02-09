This Cargo Shipping Company's 5-Year Return Beats Apple, Microsoft, Ford And Wells Fargo

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) might not capture the most headlines among financial media outlets, but over the past five years, the firm has captured epic gains for investors.

Since February 2017, ZIM stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, automotive and financial services stocks: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC).

ZIM provides container shipping and related services internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services.

As of March 2021, ZIM operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2017 to the present: