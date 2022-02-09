 Skip to main content

This Cargo Shipping Company's 5-Year Return Beats Apple, Microsoft, Ford And Wells Fargo
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 10:08am   Comments
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) might not capture the most headlines among financial media outlets, but over the past five years, the firm has captured epic gains for investors.

Since February 2017, ZIM stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, automotive and financial services stocks: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC).

ZIM provides container shipping and related services internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services.

As of March 2021, ZIM operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2017 to the present: 

  • Wells Fargo is up from $56.86 to $58.75 for a return of 3.32%
  • Ford is up from $12.51 to $17.72 for a return of 41.65%
  • Microsoft is up from $64 to $304.56 for a return of 375.88%
  • Apple is up from $33.03 to $174.83 for a return of 429.31%
  • And finally, ZIM is up from $12.05 to $71.29 for a return of 491.62%

 

