Ford CEO Reacts To 4-Year Space Journey Of Elon Musk's Personal Tesla Roadster With An Indiana Jones Quote

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: CEO) Jim Farley on ​Tuesday reacted to a media report that noted how far out Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Roadster has traveled after it was hurled into space four years ago.

What Happened: The CNN report tracked down the Roadster’s latest whereabouts and speculated on when it could, if at all, collide with Earth.

Farley shared the report on the microblogging site Twitter along with a movie quote and a comment to say he wished "we could be around" to see the Roadster return to Earth someday.

"It's not the years. It's the mileage." Wish we could be around to see this return to Earth someday. https://t.co/nFjxPTmVvJ — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 9, 2022

The 59-year old Ford CEO used a famous quote from the 1981 Steven Spielberg movie "Raiders of the Lost Ark," in which Harrison Ford plays the popular character "Indiana Jones."

"It's not the years. It's the mileage," he said.

Roadster’s Space Journey: Musk launched his own personal Tesla Roadster into space in 2018 in a highly-publicized event. The billionaire entrepreneur also placed a spacesuit-wearing dummy named "Starman" behind the wheel of one a Roadster and attached the car to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, which was then launched into space.

The latest data from whereisroadster.com, the website which keeps a track of the Tesla Roadster with a Starman, shows it is currently 234,463,626 miles away from Earth and moving away from Earth at a speed of 3,598 miles per hour.

Starman has listened to the popular David Bowie classic "Space Oddity" 397,551 times, since the launch, in one ear and "Life On Mars?" 535,683 times in the other ear, provided the batteries are still working, the tracker noted.

How Close to Mars will Starman get? The Starman is expected to reach the far point from Earth on Aug. 2 this year and far point from Mars on May 30 next year.

Photo: Courtesy of SpaceX via Wikimedia