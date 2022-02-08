Broadwind Bags $16M In New Tower Orders
- Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) has received $16 million in new tower orders from a global wind turbine manufacturer.
- The company has sold greater than 40% of its FY22 optimal annual tower production capacity, including these new orders.
- Broadwind expects to schedule additional 2022 bookings over the coming months as OEM customers seek to secure additional production capacity.
- "Recently, we have begun to receive increased interest from our wind turbine OEM customers regarding tower capacity for the second half of 2022." stated CEO Eric Blashford.
- "Although we remain in the early phase of a broader recovery in onshore wind tower demand, we are encouraged by these new orders, which will go into production at our Abilene plant during the third quarter of 2022."
- Price Action: BWEN shares are trading higher by 12.9% at $1.93 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas