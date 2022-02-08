 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Broadwind Bags $16M In New Tower Orders
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Broadwind Bags $16M In New Tower Orders
  • Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) has received $16 million in new tower orders from a global wind turbine manufacturer.
  • The company has sold greater than 40% of its FY22 optimal annual tower production capacity, including these new orders.
  • Broadwind expects to schedule additional 2022 bookings over the coming months as OEM customers seek to secure additional production capacity.
  • "Recently, we have begun to receive increased interest from our wind turbine OEM customers regarding tower capacity for the second half of 2022." stated CEO Eric Blashford.
  • "Although we remain in the early phase of a broader recovery in onshore wind tower demand, we are encouraged by these new orders, which will go into production at our Abilene plant during the third quarter of 2022."
  • Price Action: BWEN shares are trading higher by 12.9% at $1.93 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWEN)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com