Turning A Tesla Cybertruck Into An Electric Boat: Here's How

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) customers have yet to take delivery of the highly anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup, but once they take possession of the vehicle, they may be able to drive their truck on the water. Here are the details on how the Cybertruck could be seen out on the high seas.

What Happened: Third-party accessories for Tesla products remains strong and one company is working to create a device that would turn the Cybertruck into an electric boat, as spotted by Electrek.

“Your Cybertruck has more versatility than you ever imagined. With its large battery, tough construction and adaptive air suspension, the Cybertruck is just a few components away from transforming into a capable all-electric amphibious watercraft,” the website for Cyber Catamaran reads.

The company designing the electric boat said the Cybercat is portable and easy to install, with a time of 20 to 25 minutes listed on the site for a single person to transform the Cybertruck into a boat and launch it into the water.

The company includes a digital installation verification that helps make sure the boat is assembled correctly before a person hits the water.

The CyberCat can hit top speeds of around 25 miles per hour. The boat has a range of 115 miles at 6 miles per hour and 50 miles at 15 miles per hour.

The company is listing a price point of $22,900 to $32,900 for the CyberCat.

The boat was designed by Anthony Diamond, a serial entrepreneur.

The company also plans to do a hydrofoil version of the kit that would come with higher speed and efficiency, along with a $10,000 higher price tag.

Why It’s Important: The Cybertruck boat pays homage to Tesla and Elon Musk in name and design.

“Anthony was excited about tweets from Elon that indicated the Cybertruck should be able to serve as a boat for short periods,” the website reads.

The company launching the CyberCat is officially named TSWLM Electric Vehicles Inc. The name is a nod to the 2013 purchase by Musk of the Lotus Espirit prop amphibious car from “The Spy Who Loved Me” James Bond movie.

In 2016, Musk said Tesla was “still planning to do a sports sub car that can drive on roads. Just a side project. Limited market potential.”

This prompted Diamond to create the CyberCat.

While it's targeted for the Cybertruck and uses the vehicle in its name, the company said its model can adapt to other road electric vehicles.

Another company is working on the Cyberlandr, which would turn the electric pickup into a full camper. The CyberLandr is a collapsible camper that provides water, sewer, power and internet access. The camper comes with a retail price of $49,995.

The Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles of all time, but has seen several delays from the electric vehicle company giant. The truck faces heavy competition and has watched other companies get a head start in production and deliveries.

The Tesla Cybertruck has a reported 1.2 million reservations, ranking as the most amongst peers in the electric pickup truck market.

General Motors Corp (NYSE: GM) announced it had a combined 59,000 reservations for the electric pickup and electric SUV versions of the Hummer, which began deliveries in early 2022.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has over 200,000 preorders for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, which is expected to be launched in spring 2022.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has over 71,000 reservations for the R1T pickup and completed its first deliveries in 2021.

The unique design of the Cybertruck has drawn interest and criticism. General Motors poked fun at the design last year, and CNBC host Jim Cramer criticized the design and said there's a potential for the truck to be a disaster for Tesla.

