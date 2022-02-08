 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Ammunation-Maker Ammo Announces $30M Share Buyback
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Ammunation-Maker Ammo Announces $30M Share Buyback

AMMO Inc's (NASDAQ: POWW) plans to buy back up to $30 million worth of their stock.

What Happened: AMMO's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $30 million.

"With a strong balance sheet, positive cash flow, and growing revenues, we believe it is appropriate to have the option to repurchase stock if it makes sense as the best investment at that time," said Fred Wagenhals CEO of Ammo.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Ammunition Firm AMMO Sees Q3 Sales To Increase Almost 290%.

Why It's Important: The program is expected to commence following the public disclosure of the Company's Q3 FY22 financial results and filing its report on Form 10-Q and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

AMMO will release its Q3 FY22 results on February 14.

It is a vertically integrated producer of ammunition and components. It also owns GunBroker.com, an online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries.

Price Action: POWW shares closed at $4.46 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POWW)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
EXCLUSIVE: Ammunition Firm AMMO Sees Q3 Sales To Increase Almost 290%
Acquisition Gives AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) An Online Marketplace
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
This Ammunition Company Released Sales Data That's Exploding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Buybacks Small Cap Exclusives General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com