Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Snap, Meta, Bill.com, Clorox And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story notes that with omicron cases on the decline, there are major implications for the U.S. economy as companies transition to a new pandemic normal.

Other featured articles discuss why the stock of a social media company rocketed higher this week, and there's good news for investors of a financial software company.

Also, why shares of a disinfectant wipes maker crashed this week, and a new record set by the world's largest e-commerce company.

"With Omicron Waning, Here’s What the New Normal Could Look Like," by Megan Cassella says a transition to a new pandemic normal holds major implications for the U.S. economy, and particularly for the hard-hit services sector, where recovery so far has been stunted even as spending elsewhere has soared.

In "Snap Stock Had Its Best Day Ever. It Doesn’t Have All of Facebook’s Problems," Connor Smith write that Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) stock rocketed higher Friday after the Snapchat parent reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter. The results indicated that fears about Snap’s business in the wake of Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) dismal report were overblown.

"Bill.com’s Upbeat Fiscal-Year Revenue Outlook Drives the Stock Sharply Higher," by Karishma Vanjani, looks at how shares of Bill.Com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) surged Friday after the financial software company provided better-than-expected fiscal-year guidance, as analysts see it gaining more market share.

Joe Woelfel writes about shares of Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) falling sharply Friday after the maker of disinfectant wipes and other cleaning products reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings that missed analysts’ expectations, in "Clorox Stock Falls Sharply as Rising Costs Hit Margins."

"Amazon Stock Soared—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today," by Jacob Sonenshine reviews a historic day for Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) after the e-commerce giant set a record on Friday for the largest single-day gain among U.S. companies.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Despite Jobs Blowout, Here's a Reason to Bet on a Less Aggressive Fed

Cathie Wood Is Sticking With ARK's "Super Growth" Stocks--and Avoiding the FAANGs

Solar Stocks Swing Different Directions on Biden Decision

The Jobs Report Came in Strong. Don't Celebrate Yet.

6 Winners for the New U.S. Economic Reopening

