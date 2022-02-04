 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wynn Resorts' WynnBET Begins Operations In New York
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Wynn Resorts' WynnBET Begins Operations In New York
  • Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) iGaming app WynnBET revealed its online sports betting platform is live in the state of New York.
  • Players in New York can download WynnBET on the Apple App and Google Play Store or visit ny.wynbet.com/sportsbook to begin wagering.
  • "WynnBET beginning operations in New York is a monumental step in the growth of our company," said Wynn Interactive president Ian Williams.
  • WynnBET New York patrons will gain immediate access to Wynn Rewards, providing them with various experiences and benefits that can be used at Wynn Resorts' properties. 
  • New York is the eighth state in which WynnBET is currently live in, joining Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia.
  • Price Action: WYNN shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $84.56 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WYNN)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Netflix, Disney, Twitter And More
Wynn Resorts Whale Trades For January 28
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Whale Trades For January 25
Wynn Resorts To Develop Integrated Resort In Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com