Wynn Resorts' WynnBET Begins Operations In New York
- Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) iGaming app WynnBET revealed its online sports betting platform is live in the state of New York.
- Players in New York can download WynnBET on the Apple App and Google Play Store or visit ny.wynbet.com/sportsbook to begin wagering.
- "WynnBET beginning operations in New York is a monumental step in the growth of our company," said Wynn Interactive president Ian Williams.
- WynnBET New York patrons will gain immediate access to Wynn Rewards, providing them with various experiences and benefits that can be used at Wynn Resorts' properties.
- New York is the eighth state in which WynnBET is currently live in, joining Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia.
- Price Action: WYNN shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $84.56 on the last check Friday.
