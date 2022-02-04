 Skip to main content

Here's Why Take-Two Interactive Software Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 12:26pm   Comments
  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's (NASDAQ: TTWO) Rockstar Games said a new game in the Grand Theft Auto series is developing.
  • The studio also announced the release of Grand Theft Auto V on the newest consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, for March 15.
  • Analyst Ratings: Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz reiterated a Buy rating and $231 price target (40% upside) on Take-Two after the announcement. 
  • Uerkwitz said investors should pick up near and long-term confidence from the announcement, adding that he continues to seek Take-Two as a franchise pick.
  • Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Buy rating and $200 price target (21.2% upside) on Take-Two Interactive post announcement. 
  • Hickey, who thinks the timing of this announcement before the company's earnings call on Monday is "not a coincidence" and will enable executives to discuss the game and potentially include updated financial guidance, believes the game will be released in FY24-FY25 and "should lead to explosive growth."
  • Price Action: TTWO shares traded higher by 5.45% at $171.90 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Exane BNP ParibasUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TTWO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

