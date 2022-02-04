Knight-Swift Transportation Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 20%
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, up $0.02 from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
- The dividend is payable on March 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 4, 2022.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $354 million as of December 31, 2021. The company generated $1.2 billion in operating cash flows during 2021.
- Price Action: KNX shares traded lower by 2.22% at $55.48 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.