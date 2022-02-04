 Skip to main content

Knight-Swift Transportation Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 20%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 10:49am   Comments
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, up $0.02 from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on March 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 4, 2022.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $354 million as of December 31, 2021. The company generated $1.2 billion in operating cash flows during 2021.
  • Price Action: KNX shares traded lower by 2.22% at $55.48 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

