Vint Offers Access To Its New $154,000 Collection Of Investment Wine For $50 Per Share

Alternative investment platform Vint has released 3,090 shares of its latest collection featuring top wines from Piemonte. Best known for its long-lived and widely revered Nebbiolo-based wines, this Italian region collection includes 186 bottles with a total value of $154,500.

Collector interest in Piemonte's wines has been growing steadily over the decade. As such, the assets in this collection have already seen a one-year return of 9.77%,

Vint is offering shares of this collection for a per-share price of $50.

View offering details on Vint

About the Piemonte Collection: This collection features a who’s who of the top producers and wines of Barolo and Barbaresco, headlined by two lots of Giacomo Conterno’s Monfortino Riserva, arguably the most collectible wine from Piemonte. On top of the most collectible producers, each wine in this collection received 97 points or better by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, with three wines receiving 100-point scores.

In less than a decade, Barolo has gone from making up 6.8% of Italy’s trade by value in 2015 to making up 32.4% in 2021 (Liv-Ex). This new popularity has led some collectors to compare Barolo to Burgundy because of the similarities of each region featuring small producers crafting ultra-high quality, terroir-driven red wines in very limited quantities from a single varietal.

Piemonte has just come off of one of the best decades in its history. The 2013 vintage was touted as a competitor for vintage of the decade until the 2016 vintage came and garnered even more praise. This new stream of ultra-high quality vintages has drawn collector attention. As a result of interest in recent vintages, standout vintages from the first decade of the millennium, like 2006, are gaining renewed attention as well.

The wines in Vint's latest collection have maturity dates ranging from 2025 to 2028. This time period will be the window in which Vint anticipates selling the wines and to make distributions to investors.

Wine as an Investment: While investing in wine may be a new concept for many retail investors, it has been a popular asset class among institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy for decades.

The concept is simple — the demand for highly coveted wines increases among connoisseurs as the wine approaches its optimum drinking age, and the supply becomes more limited as bottles are consumed. Since nobody can ever produce a bottle of 2013 Giacomo Conterno’s Monfortino Riserva again, the limited supply of existing bottles appreciates in value as they become increasingly more difficult to obtain.

About Vint: It would be extremely difficult for the average investor to know which wines are going to be most likely to increase in value and even more difficult to gain access to a collection of that wine early on.

Vint has the buying power, industry connections and knowledge necessary to gain access to the most sought-after wines on the market at attractive prices before they reach peak value. The company also makes it possible for individual investors to gain access to these wines with a much smaller minimum investment than seeking these bottles out on their own.

Investors can gain access to the Piemonte collection as well as future offerings by signing up on the Vint platform.

