Facebook's Parent Meta Shares Plunge As Analysts Slash Price Targets, Downgrade Rating Post Dismal Q4

Analysts slashed their price targets on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) following Q4 disappointment. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a PT of $290, down from $425 (10.2% downside).

Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) app-tracking authorization remains the most significant targeting/measurement headwind, and the peak impact is likely mid-year 2022 when its anniversaries. Meta also faces "smaller incremental ones" like iOS 15 and Android ID deprecation that will linger through 2022.

Salmon says the immediate impact of new advertiser tools and the adoption rate by small businesses are weaker than he anticipated.

Salmon believes competitive threats, mainly from TikTok, are overwhelming Meta's commerce business.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy with a PT of $340, down from $410 (5.3% upside).

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight and lowered the PT from $420 to $280 (13.3% downside).

Piper Sandler lowered the PT from $385 to $301 (6.8% downside).

Goldman Sachs lowered the PT from $445 to $355 (9.9% upside).

Mizuho lowered the PT from $450 to $425 (31.6% upside).

Price Action: META shares traded lower by 20.3% at $257.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia