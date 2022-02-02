GreenBox To Present At Winter Wonderland – Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, today announced that management will present at the Winter Wonderland Virtual Conference — Best Ideas from the Buyside, which is slated to take place from Feb. 8-11, 2022. Chairman Ben Errez will host a virtual presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Errez’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at which time he will discuss GreenBox’s rapidly expanding blockchain based payment processing business, its upcoming stablecoin spin-off and its strategy to play an integral role in the digital payments landscape. Interested parties should visit https://ccw.fm/VU9Pn to register for the event and access a live audio webcast and archive of the presentation.

To view the full press release, visit https://ccw.fm/qhRoH

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GBOX are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ccw.fm/GBOX

About CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”)

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CRYPTO to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

CryptoCurrency News Wire is where News, content and information converge via Crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: http://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.994.9818 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com

CryptoCurrencyWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.