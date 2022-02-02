What Can Investors Expect Out Of Meta From Q4 Results?
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will likely post rising revenues in Q4 2021 but a modest decline in profit as it ramps up metaverse spending, the Wall Street Journal notes.
- Meta will also break out its Reality Labs segment, which will offer investors insight into the health of the virtual and augmented reality consumer business unit at the heart of the metaverse efforts.
- The segment representing the company's vision moving forward will likely report relatively small revenue.
- Facebook and Instagram's advertising business will remain the core part of Meta's revenue streams.
- According to FactSet, advertising will likely represent nearly 98% of the company's revenue.
- Analysts see Meta's advertising revenue rise to $32.6 billion in Q4 of 2021, up 19.9% year-on-year.
- Meta will likely report a $10.9 billion profit, down more than 2% Y/Y, marking Meta's first decline in net income growth since Q2 of 2019.
- As part of the company's VR and AR business breakout, Meta will provide historical information for the segment.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1% at $322.30 on the last check Wednesday.
