A Look Into Royal Caribbean's Debt
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 9:31am   Comments
A Look Into Royal Caribbean's Debt

 

Over the past three months, shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) moved lower by 13.32%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Royal Caribbean Gr has.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Debt

According to the Royal Caribbean Gr's most recent balance sheet as reported on October 29, 2021, total debt is at $21.09 billion, with $19.88 billion in long-term debt and $1.21 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $3.29 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.80 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Royal Caribbean Gr has $32.67 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.65. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

A Look Into Royal Caribbean Gr's Debt

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

