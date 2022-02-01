Standard Motor Products Hikes Dividend By 8%
- Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE: SMP) said its Board of Directors had approved an increase in its quarterly stock dividend to $0.27 from $0.25. The move represents an 8% hike in the dividend rate.
- The revised dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.
- Standard Motors held $33.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: SMP shares are trading higher by 0.08% at $47.91 on the last check Tuesday.
