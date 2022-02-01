 Skip to main content

What Does Trucker Protest Mean For Cross-Border Freight?
FreightWaves  
February 01, 2022 12:20pm   Comments
On today's episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the Freedom Convoy 2022 protest at the Canadian capital. How did things go and what will this mean for cross-border trucking? We ask FleetOps CEO Chris Atkinson. 

Fillogic co-founders Bill Thayer, the CEO, and Rob Caucci, the president, talk about building their company as well as retail trends. 

Kevin Clonch, group director of customer logistics at Ryder System, discusses why his company retains talent with culture, not noncompetes. 

Vaughn Moore, president and CEO at AIT Worldwide Logistics, delivers broader trends in capacity and the economy. 

And Troy Ryley, president at Redwood Mexico, talks about the benefits of sourcing from Mexico. 

