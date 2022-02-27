10 Weirdest Business Names Of All Time

As Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reportedly prepares to rebrand itself with a new name, speculation is percolating across the Internet on what Mark Zuckerberg will choose as the future moniker for his social media empire.

One might assume that Zuckerberg is being very serious and deliberate in renaming his company. After all, sometimes a company’s name can create confusion, outrage or guilty pleasure. Here are 10 company names that generate attention for all the wrong reasons.

Big Dick's Halfway Inn: Yeah, subtlety was in short supply when this Missouri-based bar, grill and gift shop was named. The establishment, located along the Lake of the Ozarks, prides itself as the “Home of the Minnow Shot,” whatever that is.

Frying Nemo: Here is one eatery that you will not find at a Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) theme park. This English fish and chips restaurant clearly had a better ending for the 2003 animated film, with a liberal sprinkling of dark malt vinegar and a side of musky peas to create a truly scrumptious piscine meal.

Fukyu Bar & Restaurant: This Montreal Japanese restaurant made headlines in 2012 when a judge ruled that the eatery’s name needed to be changed – it seems too many neighbors were not amused by the crass jokey name. In this case, the law extended its middle finger to the fun-loving restauranteur and fans of scatological sushi.

Helen Keller Eyewear: For pure tactlessness, nothing rivals this Chinese brand named after the most famous blind American. The entrepreneurs behind this 2012 endeavor insisted that Keller’s name was borrowed as a tribute to her philanthropic spirit rather than her vision skills. Still, you’d need to be a miracle worker to spin this tasteless offering. And speaking of tasteless…

Hitler: No, this is not a Mel Brooks comedy stunt. This fried chicken restaurant in Thailand opened in 2013 with Der Fuhrer’s face plastered on Col. Sanders body – KFC filed legal action and the eatery quickly went out of business. Of course, one has to wonder whether their menu included that Berchtesgaden favorite Chicken with Luftwaffles.

Hump It and Dump It: Leave it to the English – the saucy people who gave us Benny Hill and the Carry On films – to turn the serious work of a waste management removal service into a giggle-inducing double-entendre. Even Charles Hawtrey would wince over that company’s name.

Knobs N Knockers: More carnal cutesiness is on display, this time on the other side of the Atlantic. The knobs and knockers in question are for the HGTV crowd and not the Spice Channel fans – this Pennsylvania retailer specializes in decorative hardware accessories.

Kyndryl: This sounds like a degenerative neuromuscular condition than the name of a tech company, eh? When IBM (NYSE: IBM) designed to spin off its managed services business, it decided to call the new company Kyndryl as a mash-up of “kinship” and “tendril” – two words that rarely get used when considering managed services. Who wants to take bets on how long it will be before Kyndryl winds up in the next “10 Famous Corporate Name Changes” article?

oooooc.com: This Israeli online social marketplace’s name was not supposed to be pronounced phonetically – the correct declaration was “Five-O-C.” Not that it mattered, as the company is no longer online.

Penne Lane: Here are two things that don't go together: Italian food and Beatles music. Really, who wants pasta in their ears and in their eyes?

But, hey, should we be making fun of others? What’s up with “Benzinga” as a company name? Does that sound like something from a Japanese monster movie: "Godzilla vs. Benzinga"? Drop us a line on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) – we’re @Benzinga – and let us know what oddball business names you think are really, really weird.