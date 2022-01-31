EmbraerX Inks Services Agreement With Jet Flight Service
- Embraer SA's (NYSE: ERJ) EmbraerX has signed a service agreement with Jet Flight Service (JFS), a global MRO service provider headquartered in Russia. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The partnership supports Jet Flight Service in gaining efficiencies by onboarding their teams into Beacon's multi-sided platform.
- Incubated by EmbraerX, Embraer's market accelerator for disruptive businesses, Beacon is the maintenance coordination platform for faster return-to-service.
- Embraer noted that Jet Flight Service is increasing its productivity through the Beacon platform by expediting communication more efficiently to their customer base and improving coordination among all stakeholders working on interruptions.
- Price Action: ERJ shares traded higher by 4.38% at $15.39 on the last check Monday.
