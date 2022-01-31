 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Groupon Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
Why Groupon Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is trading higher Monday after Prescience Point Capital Management raised its price target on the stock to $88.17.

Prescience Point said it has obtained new information that suggests the value of the company's stake in European payments company SumUp is worth more than Groupon's entire market cap.

Prescience Point highlighted a Bloomberg report from last week, which showed SumUp is considering a capital raise at a valuation around $22.5 billion.

In its initiation report, Prescience Point estimated that Groupon owned about 5% of SumUp, but the investment firm said it was recently informed that Groupon's SumUp ownership stake is in the "mid-single digits," citing a large Groupon shareholder.

Prescience Point now believes Groupon's SumUp stake alone could be worth more than $1 billion. Groupon currently has a market cap of about $800 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Prescience Point thinks these findings "will be the spark that sets off a series of positive catalysts that will drive Groupon shares significantly higher in short order."

From Last Week: What Are Whales Doing With Groupon

Groupon acts as the middleman between consumers and merchants, offering a variety of products and services at discounts via its online store.

GRPN Price Action: Groupon has traded as low as $19 and as high as $64.69 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 9.74% at $29.75 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Groupon.

Latest Ratings for GRPN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Ascendiant CapitalMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GRPN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRPN)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What Are Whales Doing With Groupon
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Prescience PointNews Short Sellers Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CDENoble Capital MarketsUpgrades5.3
CTSSidoti & Co.Upgrades40.0
AUDCSidoti & Co.Upgrades37.0
VFCDeutsche BankMaintains86.0
MDLZBMO CapitalMaintains75.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com