Mullen Partners With Comau For Body Shop At AMEC Facility
- Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has entered into an alliance with Comau, an Italian systems integrator, to build a vehicle body shop at its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, Mississippi.
- The parties will develop a body shop for the new and upcoming Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.
- The Mullen FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform.
- Comau supports Mullen's plans in designing the processes and equipment for the AMEC facility in Tunica, where the FIVE will be produced.
- Price Action: MULN shares traded higher by 6.16% at $3.02 on the last check Monday.
