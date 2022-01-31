 Skip to main content

Mullen Partners With Comau For Body Shop At AMEC Facility
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 1:37pm   Comments
  • Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has entered into an alliance with Comau, an Italian systems integrator, to build a vehicle body shop at its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, Mississippi. 
  • The parties will develop a body shop for the new and upcoming Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.
  • The Mullen FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform.
  • Comau supports Mullen's plans in designing the processes and equipment for the AMEC facility in Tunica, where the FIVE will be produced.
  • Price Action: MULN shares traded higher by 6.16% at $3.02 on the last check Monday.

