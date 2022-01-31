SpartanNash Plans To Offer Free Delivery In February
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) plans to offer free home delivery on all online Fast Lane orders exceeding $35 beginning February 1.
- The offer is aimed at the shoppers who may be looking to avoid driving during wintry weather conditions or who want to stay safe at home during the pandemic, the company said.
- Through Fast Lane, shoppers may order from any grocery department, including beer, wine, and liquor where permitted by law, for the same in-store prices.
- The free home delivery promotion will be available for a limited time in February.
- Price Action: SPTN shares traded lower by 2.26% at $24.24 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.