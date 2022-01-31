 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SpartanNash Plans To Offer Free Delivery In February
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 10:32am   Comments
Share:
SpartanNash Plans To Offer Free Delivery In February
  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) plans to offer free home delivery on all online Fast Lane orders exceeding $35 beginning February 1.
  • The offer is aimed at the shoppers who may be looking to avoid driving during wintry weather conditions or who want to stay safe at home during the pandemic, the company said.
  • Through Fast Lane, shoppers may order from any grocery department, including beer, wine, and liquor where permitted by law, for the same in-store prices.
  • The free home delivery promotion will be available for a limited time in February.
  • Price Action: SPTN shares traded lower by 2.26% at $24.24 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPTN)

SpartanNash Expands Distribution Footprint Via California Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com