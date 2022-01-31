 Skip to main content

Hyzon Plans To Establish Australian Headquarters In Melbourne
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 10:10am   Comments
  • Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has chosen Melbourne as its Australia headquarters under a new partnership agreement with the RACV.
  • Under the agreement, Hyzon Motors, in conjunction with the RACV at their Noble Park location, will develop a purpose-built facility including corporate offices, showroom, assembly warehousing, and workshop.
  • The facility is expected to generate over 100 localized engineering and manufacturing jobs by 2025, with hundreds more indirect jobs through the supply chain.
  • The partnership also includes the first order of hydrogen-powered vehicles for the RACV-owned subsidiary Nationwide Group.
  • The company is expected to deliver three locally manufactured Hyzon HyMax TT7 tilt-tray trucks and one of Hyzon's fully imported HyMax prime movers to the Nationwide Group.
  • Price Action: HYZN shares traded higher by 5.34% at $4.93 on the last check Monday.

