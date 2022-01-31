T-Mobile Takes Stand Against Partially Vaccinated U.S. Employees
- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) looks to terminate employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2, Reuters reports.
- The policy follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on January 13 that blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses.
- The memo addressed "all employees (excluding international)," stating that the vaccine rules do not apply to field technicians and most in-store retail roles.
- T-Mobile said, "we are requiring office workers (with limited exception for certain roles, locations, and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions) to be fully vaccinated by April 2." It added that "badge-controlled offices continue to be accessible only to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19."
- Price Action: TMUS shares closed higher by 2.47% at $108.65 on Friday.
