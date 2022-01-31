 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

T-Mobile Takes Stand Against Partially Vaccinated U.S. Employees
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 5:30am   Comments
Share:
T-Mobile Takes Stand Against Partially Vaccinated U.S. Employees
  • T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) looks to terminate employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2, Reuters reports.
  • The policy follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on January 13 that blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses.
  • The memo addressed "all employees (excluding international)," stating that the vaccine rules do not apply to field technicians and most in-store retail roles.
  • T-Mobile said, "we are requiring office workers (with limited exception for certain roles, locations, and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions) to be fully vaccinated by April 2." It added that "badge-controlled offices continue to be accessible only to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19."
  • Price Action: TMUS shares closed higher by 2.47% at $108.65 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMUS)

What Does T-Mobile's Debt Look Like?
Analysts Remain Divided On Verizon Post Q4 Results
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On T-Mobile, Veeva Systems And More
13 Best Wendy's Roasts In Honor Of National Roast Day: 'Top Drink Of Choice For When You Hate Yourself'
Peering Into T-mobile US Inc's Recent Short Interest
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About T-Mobile US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com