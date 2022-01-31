Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago PMI for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. After a reading of 63.1 in December, the Chicago PMI is likely to decline to 62.1 in January.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to increase to 10.0 for January from December's 8.1.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets