Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 3:54am   Comments
  • The Chicago PMI for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. After a reading of 63.1 in December, the Chicago PMI is likely to decline to 62.1 in January.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to increase to 10.0 for January from December's 8.1.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

