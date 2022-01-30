Missed Out On The Lucid Air Dream Edition? You Can Get One On eBay, But It'll Cost You

One of the most anticipated electric vehicles started deliveries in October 2021. If you missed out on securing one of the 520 Lucid Air Dream Editions being made, there are now three for sale on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). Here’s the current asking prices for the limited edition first vehicle from Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID).

What Happened: Three of the 520 Lucid Air Dream Edition electric vehicles have turned up for sale on the eBay auction site, offering those who missed out on reserving the vehicle the chance to own the first Lucid electric vehicle.

The vehicle was sold at a suggested retail price of $169,000. InsideEVs found three on eBay, all listed for over $200,000. Here are details of the listings:

Dream Edition #111 ($210,000): This vehicle has 700 miles on it and is located in Orlando, Florida. The seller said they reserved the car in 2020 and took delivery two weeks ago.

“I am thoroughly enjoying it and not looking for a quick/desperate sale. Since there are no known ‘comps’ that I know of, I am pricing it based on uniqueness and rarity and the fact you cannot buy one new anymore.”

The seller said the mileage will go up on the vehicle as it is being driven. The color of this model may attract more viewers and potential buyers.

“The car is presented in ‘Eureka Gold’ which is an exclusive color to the Dream edition and will not be offered on the ‘lesser’ models, thereby making it a collector’s favorite.”

Dream Edition #034 ($225,000): The seller said this vehicle just received a window tint and ceramic coating. No mileage is listed for the vehicle.

Dream Edition #240 ($239,000): The mileage on this model is very low 17 miles, a number that the buyer said will not go up as it is parked in an enclosed garage and not being driven.

“The Dream Edition is sold out and will not be produced again. Buying private is your only opportunity, and you won’t find one with less miles.”

This model for sale comes with the most detailed description of the three, highlighting many of the specs featured on the Lucid Air Dream Edition.

Why It’s Important: Deliveries for the Lucid Air Dream Edition began in October 2021. Only 520 of the model will be produced, a number that represents the 520-mile range for the vehicle.

The newest edition of the Lucid Air comes with a price point of $139,000 and similar range. This model has not started deliveries yet.

One of the interesting storylines of electric vehicles over the past few years has been leading models from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) holding up well in the resale market. Tesla owners have reported that they have been able to sell their used vehicles for the same amount as the original purchase price, several years and many miles later.

This means buyers are essentially getting to use the vehicle for free for however many years they want and then cashing out for the purchase price.

The sale of the Lucid Air Dream Editions could be closely monitored to see how strong demand is for this historical first edition model. With more editions coming from the electric vehicle company, users may choose to wait and then reserve and take delivery of a newer model that is more affordable and doesn’t come with a markup on eBay.

Disclosure: Author is long LCID shares.