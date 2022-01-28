Volcon Stock Plummets After Raising $20M Via Equity Offering At 20% Discount
- Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has priced the underwritten public offering of 6.7 million shares to the public at $3 per share.
- The issue price represents a 20.6% discount to the company’s last closing price on January 27.
- The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be about $20 million.
- The company also granted the underwriter Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase up to 1 million additional shares.
- The offering is expected to close on February 1, 2022.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 21.2% at $2.98 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas