Netflix In Court Over 'The Queen's Gambit': What You Need To Know

Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) faces a lawsuit over the fictional “The Queen’s Gambit” series. Despite the work being based on fake characters, here’s how Netflix faces a very real problem.

What Happened: Georgian chess master Nona Gaprindashvili filed a lawsuit against Netflix in September. While the streaming company tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, a judge ruled against throwing out the case, Variety reports.

Gaprindashvili said she was defamed in an episode of “The Queen’s Gambit.”

A line in an episode that said Gaprindashvili “never faced men” is the center of the lawsuit. The chess master said the line is “grossly sexist and belittling.”

The line appeared in the final episode of the series that debuted on Netflix in October 2020.

“Elizabeth Harmon’s not at all an important player by their standards. The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex. And even that’s not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men,” the line in the episode says.

Gaprindashvili faced 59 male competitors by 1968, the year in which the Netflix series takes place.

Netflix argued that the show is fictional and the First Amendment allows artistic license to show creators.

A judge said the argument from Gaprindashvili was plausible and the chess master could have been defamed. The judge said works of fiction are not immune from lawsuits if real people are involved.

“The fact that the series was a fictional work does not insulate Netflix from liability for defamation if all the elements of defamation are otherwise present,” the judge ruled.

Judge Phillips also highlighted “The Queen’s Gambit” theme of breaking gender barriers but dismissing gender barriers achieved in real life by Gaprindashvili.

Related Link: Here Are The Ten Most Watched Netflix Series Of All-Time

Why It’s Important: A 1983 novel by Walter Tevis is the basis for the Netflix show that centers on the fictional character Beth Harmon.

Netflix could not cite any cases of defamation claims that portrayed real people, the judge said.

The streaming company also said it got input from two chess experts on the show and meant to recognize the chess master and “not disparage her.”

Based on the comments from the judge and the case moving forward, Netflix could face an uphill battle to win the case and prove that it didn’t defame Gaprindashvili.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is one of the most successful shows in Netflix history. The show was the most-watched series on the platform within its first month of airing. In September 2021, Netflix cited the show as one of its top 10 most-watched shows of all time, with over 62 million viewers tuning in.

The show won 11 Emmy Awards, including being the first streaming show to win the Outstanding Limited Series category.

Fans of the show are hopeful for a sequel, despite a lack of source material. No announcement has been made by Netflix about the future of the successful show, and time will tell if the lawsuit could delay a decision.

NFLX Price Action: NFLX shares were down 1.81% at $379.69 late Friday morning.