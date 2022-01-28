Home Depot Appoints Edward Decker As CEO
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) has appointed Edward Decker as its CEO and President, effective March 1, 2022. Decker will also join the board of directors.
- Craig Menear, currently Chairman and CEO, will continue to serve as the board's Chair.
- Decker joined Home Depot in 2000 and was named president and COO in October 2020.
- Price Action: HD shares closed lower by 0.24% at $356.43 on Thursday.
