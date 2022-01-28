 Skip to main content

Home Depot Appoints Edward Decker As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 7:11am   Comments
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) has appointed Edward Decker as its CEO and President, effective March 1, 2022. Decker will also join the board of directors.
  • Craig Menear, currently Chairman and CEO, will continue to serve as the board's Chair.
  • Decker joined Home Depot in 2000 and was named president and COO in October 2020.
  • Price Action: HD shares closed lower by 0.24% at $356.43 on Thursday.

