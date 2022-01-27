Future Tesla Update Could Allow Owners To Set Custom Car Colors in App

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has some of the most dynamic vehicles on the market. Even years after purchase, owners can receive updates to enhance the safety, fun or efficiency of their cars. Last year, Tesla added an update to cars as old as three years that allowed the use of side cameras when making lane changes to help check the blind spot.

Now rumors say a new update is coming to Tesla's app and in-car software.

NotATeslaApp shared a picture showing the in-car visual can change to any color the owner wishes. Normally, the in-car visual shows whatever paint color the car comes with from the factory.

Owners will sometimes add a custom paint or vehicle wrap, changing the color of the car. The problem comes when looking at the in-car visualization, or opening the app. The software shows the factory color, although the true color of the car is different.

If this update comes, customers will be able to use a color wheel to set any color for the in-car visualization. It's a small change that owners will appreciate and another demonstration of Tesla's over-the-air updates that most legacy manufacturers still lack.

Photo: Tesla Model 3, courtesy of Tesla