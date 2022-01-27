 Skip to main content

Why Are SoftBank Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 1:45pm   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) COO Marcelo Claure is in advanced negotiations to depart after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, Bloomberg reports
  • Claure agreed to sell a majority stake in his cellphone distributor to SoftBank in 2013, becoming one of Son’s top lieutenants and a billionaire in the process. 
  • Still, Claure, who was SoftBank’s second-highest paid executive in the latest financial year, has often pushed for much more money and authority. 
  • The report adds that Claure pressed for as much as $1 billion in compensation because of his contributions, including the turnaround and sale of Sprint Corp and the listing of troubled WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE). 
  • Claure also advocated for a spinoff of the Latin American investment fund he oversees for SoftBank.
  • Son saw little merit in a spinoff for SoftBank shareholders and thought it would complicate management and governance.
  • In the past, Claure floated the idea of resigning without actually doing so. The report adds that negotiations are ongoing, and the COO could still decide to remain at SoftBank.
  • Price Action: SFTBF shares traded lower by 8.17% at $41.38 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

