Genuine Parts Appoints Bert Nappier To Succeed Carol Yancey As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 2:30pm   Comments
  • Genuine Parts Co's  (NYSE: GPC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Carol Yancey has informed the board of her plan to retire at the end of May 2022.
  • The company has appointed Bert Nappier as EVP and CFO-Elect, effective February 28, 2022.
  • Nappier will assume the role of CFO on May 2, 2022, and Yancey will serve in an advisory role until her retirement to assist the transition.
  • Nappier will report to Chairman and CEO Paul Donahue.
  • Nappier has had a diverse background spanning nearly 25 years, including the last 16 years with FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX).
  • Price Action: GPC shares traded lower by 2.10% at $132.14 on the last check Tuesday.

