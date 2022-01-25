Growth Capital, Cepton Technologies Merger to Be Discussed at Investor Day

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GCAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and its upcoming merger with Cepton Technologies Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance MMT(R) lidar solutions, will be the focus of a virtual investor day event. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Cepton management and will include a discussion about recent industry trends as well as an update regarding the pending transaction. The webinar will be broadcast live with a replay available on the company website following the event. The two companies entered into a definitive merger agreement in August 2021 that expected to close in Q1 2022; the combined company will be named Cepton Inc., with the expectation that shares will be traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol CPTN. Cepton has developed a patented Micro Motion Technology, known as MMT(R), which is designed take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

To view the event, visit https://ibn.fm/tNsuM

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/hfhF1

About Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.

GCAC is a Delaware blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in any industry or geographic region. GCAC is led by its co-CEOs Akis Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos. For more information about the company, visit www.GCACorp.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GCAC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GCAC

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.