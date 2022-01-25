YouTube To Explore NFT Features For Video Creators: Report
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube is exploring adding nonfungible token features for its video creators, Bloomberg reports.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) began letting users post NFTs as profile photos, and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram is working on a similar offering.
- YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told creators her company was looking to web3, an umbrella term for internet models built around crypto, as a "source for inspiration."
- "We're always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube," the report quoted her annual letter to creators this week.
- Wojcicki also mentioned YouTube's priorities on gaming, shopping, music, and Shorts, its TikTok copycat feature.
- Price Action: GOOGL shares traded lower by 2.39% at $2,553.59 on the last check Tuesday.
