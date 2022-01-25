 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 9:44am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) - P/E: 9.35
  2. O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) - P/E: 8.87
  3. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 7.73
  4. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) - P/E: 8.17
  5. LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) - P/E: 5.42

Most recently, Paltalk reported earnings per share at -0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.12. This quarter, O2Micro Intl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.1 in Q2 and is now 0.12. This quarter, Bel Fuse experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.68 in Q2 and is now 0.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.94%, which has decreased by 0.2% from 2.14% in the previous quarter.

EMCORE's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.17, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.2. Most recently, LG Display Co reported earnings per share at 0.56, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.53.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (OIIM + PALT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
OIIM: O2Micro Misses Guidance Due to Supply Chain Issues
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com