 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crown Castle's Debt Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Crown Castle's Debt Overview

 

Shares of Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) increased by 2.25% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Crown Castle Intl has.

Crown Castle Intl's Debt

Based on Crown Castle Intl's balance sheet as of November 5, 2021, long-term debt is at $20.29 billion and current debt is at $213.00 million, amounting to $20.51 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $357.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $20.15 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Crown Castle Intl's $39.00 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.53. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

Crown Castle Intl's Debt Overview

 

 

Related Articles (CCI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2022
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022
Where Crown Castle Intl Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com