Tempur Sealy Launches Eco-Friendly Mattress Collection
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has introduced Sealy Naturals, a new eco-friendly mattress collection made with responsibly-sourced materials.
- The mattresses are created with 100% natural latex and ethically-harvested wool and a cover made from a blend of soft hemp and organic cotton.
- Sealy is pursuing independent third-party certifications to ensure Sealy Naturals mattresses are made with quality materials.
- The company plans to debut the new collection at select national retailers in the summer, starting at $3,499 for a Queen mattress.
- Price Action: TPX shares closed lower by 2.48% at $39.39 on Thursday.
