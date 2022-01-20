Ameresco Secures 10-MW Slemon Park Microgrid Project
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) has secured the Slemon Park Microgrid project, which it will develop in collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Energy Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The Slemon Park Microgrid will consist of a 10-MW solar facility with direct current-coupled energy storage. Implementation of behind-the-meter energy storage solutions, and a small deployment of residential energy storage systems, will benefit Slemon Park commercial businesses and local residents by storing energy for later use.
- Construction began in December 2021, with a target energize date scheduled for Fall 2022.
- The completed project will improve local economic development and strengthen renewable energy solutions in Prince Edward Island.
- Price Action: AMRC shares traded higher by 1.22% at $52.46 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.