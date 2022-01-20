 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nikola Inks Agreement With Corcentric To Facilitate Vehicle Sales Financing
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
Nikola Inks Agreement With Corcentric To Facilitate Vehicle Sales Financing
  • Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has signed an agreement with leasing and financing solutions provider Corcentric Fleet Funding Solutions to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). 
  • Corcentric will purchase vehicles and related assets directly from Nikola to offer customers a bundled lease that provides trucks and related equipment, fuel, and maintenance, in a single agreement.
  • Initial deliveries of the Nikola Tre BEVs began in late 2021. The Nikola Tre FCEV deliveries are expected in 2023.
  • "We believe this partnership will allow Nikola to reach more customers by offering solutions to those who otherwise may not have access to financing options," said Nikola CFO Kim Brady. 
  • Price Action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 1.16% at $8.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

Nikola Inks Battery Supply Agreement With Proterra
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Delta Air Lines Profit Tops Estimates
Why Nikola Shares Are Rising Today
Covenant Logistics Inks Letter Of Intent For 50 Nikola Zero-Emission Vehicles
Looking Into Nikola Corporation - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
EV Week In Review: Tesla, Nikola Call Truce; Week To Forget For Rivian; Sony Jumps Into EV Arena And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com