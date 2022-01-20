Cardiovascular Systems, OrbusNeich Scores FDA Approval For Scoreflex Scoring Balloon
Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII), along with OrbusNeich Medical Company Ltd, have received FDA PMA approval for OrbusNeich's Scoreflex NC Scoring Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Catheter (Scoreflex NC).
- Scoreflex NC is a focused force PTCA scoring balloon with a dual-wire system that creates a focal stress pattern to facilitate safe and controlled plaque modification at lower resolution pressure.
- Scoreflex NC is indicated for the dilatation of a de novo stenotic portion of a coronary artery and in-stent restenosis in patients evidencing coronary ischemia to improve myocardial perfusion.
- A pivotal study was performed with 200 patients being treated.
- The study results support the acute safety and device success of the Scoreflex NC - Scoring PTCA Catheter and its intended use as a dilatation catheter in the stenotic portion of coronary artery stenosis (≥70% diameter stenosis).
- Price Action: CSII shares closed at $17.73 on Wednesday.
